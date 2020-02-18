Tonto Dikeh’s Estranged Husband Pens Emotional Message To Son

Olakunle Churchill, the stranged husband of Nollywood screen diva Tonto Dikeh has penned a heartfelt message to their son King Andrea who clocked 4 on Monday, February 17.

Concise News reports that the actress parted ways with Churchill due to infidelity issues some years ago.

Celebrating their son’s birthday on Instagram, Churchill reminded him that no child came into the world through an entity.

He wrote “It is with the deepest and sincerest love, not just as a man, but as a father that I celebrate the one after my heart. Today marks the blessed day that my son King Andre breathe his first air in this world.

I therefore pray for the goodness of God upon your life to blossom, his protection, guidance and good health, continue to grow in the unprecedented grace of almighty God.

“On this special day, there are some things I’d like to share….. even though my heart feel so heavy to say this but it’s basically to shed more light to the darkness created by bitterness… son its is very imperative to speak to you at this point.

“It’s important to know that no child came into this world by the means of one entity; it’s always through the coming together of a man and a woman (parents). In addition, I want you to know that you have a father and he’s right here with you. I AM HERE FOR YOU IRRESPECTIVE OF CHALLENGES AND SITUATIONS between the union of my self and your mom.

“The same blood runs in us, nothing can change that. No one can change your name or turn your face away from me, you are my blood and for ever you will be mine.

In another post, Churchill who shared photos of their son recounted how he was denied access to Andrea.