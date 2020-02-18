SGF Mustapha Speaks On Buhari Sacking Service Chiefs

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari will not sack his service chiefs, Concise News reports.

Mustapha made this known while addressing journalists after a book presentation by Samuel Salifu, former General Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN), in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to him, it is premature to sack the service chiefs because of Nigeria’s growing insecurity, adding that the situation requires “everyone to be on board.”

Mustapha, however, said what should be the main focus for Nigerians is how to work together to combat the security challenges, and not the sack of service chiefs.

“We are in a very difficult time now. We need everybody to be on board. We need synergy within intelligent community, within the military formations that will help fight this war,” he said.

“When we begin to create cracks and divisions, who will be the beneficiaries? The adversaries are the ones that are going to exploit those deficiencies and further the cause of destabilising the nation.

“At this moment, what we need is for everybody to be on the same page, fight the battle of securing the nation for protecting lives and property and ensuring that every Nigerian has the opportunity to live a prosperous live. I think that should be our main focus.

“You don’t sack people like that. There are processes and I believe that at the opportune time, those processes will be followed. You don’t just wake up and say sack people, it doesn’t happen like that.”