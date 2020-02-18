PDP Speaks On Power Tussle Between Monguno, Abba Kyari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for the rift between the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) and the Chief of Staff (CoS) to President, Abba Kyari.

Concise News reports that Monguno in a memo dated December 9, 2019, accused Kyari of hijacking the coordination of security leadership by meeting with the nation’s service chiefs.

The NSA accused Kyari of sidelining him in making strategic decisions in national security operations and convening meetings with heads of defence, security and intelligence agencies with their supervising Ministers in attendance.

However, reacting in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said Monguno’s statement had validated its position that President Muhammadu Buhari had abdicated the responsibilities of his office.

The opposition party further reiterated its call on Buhari to resign, adding that the NSA’s letter further exposes the fact that our nation has been on autopilot under President Buhari,

“Following Monguno’s revelation, we reiterate an earlier position that President Buhari should waste no further time in relinquishing his position as President since it is now obvious that he has become overwhelmed by official duties.

“The PDP holds that security is the most important element of governance, followed by the welfare of citizens and since President Buhari has relinquished these statutory responsibilities, he has no other reason to remain in office.

“The NSA’s letter further exposes the fact that our nation has been on autopilot under President Buhari, whose abdication of serious matters of state is directly responsible for the untold suffering, anguish, pain and escalated insecurity in the country.

“The PDP describes the Gen. Monguno revelation as a national tragedy which showcases the fact that Mr. President Buhari has become so irredeemably overwhelmed to the extent that the responsibilities of his office, including presiding over very sensitive security matters, have now been taken over by his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, who functions as a defacto President.

“Nigerians are invited to note the verdict by the NSA, who, in support of the position of the PDP, affirmed that such situation is responsible for the failure of government to defend Nigerians and find solution to the worsened insecurity under President Buhari’s watch.

“Our party recalls that even the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, had severally alerted that strange elements had usurped the functions of the president and urged Nigerians to speak out for their country.

“It is now clear that the demand by Nigerians calling on President Buhari to resign was borne out of patriotism and love for our country,” the party said.