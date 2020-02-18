PDP Asks CJN Muhammad To Step Aside From Imo Governorship Tussle

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has written to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Muhammad, to demand that he and six other Supreme court justices recuse themselves from review its judgment on the 2019 Imo state governorship election.

The opposition party made this in a letter signed by its national chairman, Uche Secondus, and Umar Ibrahim Tsauri, national secretary, ahead of Tuesday’s hearing of the application by the party’s candidate, Emeka Ihedioha.

According to the letter, the party demanded that a new panel be set up to hear Ihedioha’s application, saying that it feared “likelihood of bias” and “denial of right to fair hearing”.

The other justices the party asked to recuse themselves along with Mohammed are: Nwah Sylvester Ngwuta, Olukayode Ariwola, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Amina Adamu Augie, and Uwani Musa Abba Aji.

They were on the initial panel that gave a verdict against the party’s candidate.

“They should recuse themselves from participating in hearing the application for setting aside their earlier judgment in the above case, on grounds of likelihood of bias, that is, fair hearing,” the party said.

Concise News reports that apex court had, in a unanimous judgement read by Kekere-Ekun on January 14, 2020, sacked Ihedioha as the governor of Imo, directing the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a certificate of return to Hope Uzodinma, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP has been protesting the judgment and Ihedioha filed an application asking the apex court to review its verdict “in the interest of justice”.