With the Nollywood industry growing so well and emergence of up and coming actors, Mercy Aigbe appears to be shaking some tables, as she says that jealousy exists among practitioners.

Aigbe made this known in the second video since she started her YouTube channel last week.

According to the fashion entrepreneur, some of the veterans find it difficult to pave ways for the up and coming acts because they do not want to be “outshined”

Aigbe also stated that some of them go as far as envying their contemporaries and questioning producers for not involving them in casts.

Bemoaning the thespians’ actions, she said supporting people to achieve is a true definition of success.

In the video, the mother of two took swipes at actors who always want to be at the top without helping others to rise, saying that many of them do not even have up to a million Naira in their account, yet want to be the face of the social media community.