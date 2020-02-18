Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Tuesday, February 18th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Tuesday, February 18th, 2020.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from deregistering 31 political parties. The presiding judge, Justice Anwuli Chikere, said having failed to counter the application by the applicants, the affected political parties had the legal right which must be protected.

The Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi ll, says no leader in Northern Nigeria should be happy that 87% of poor Nigerians reside in the North. Sanusi, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), made this known against the backdrop of a recent report by the World Bank that 87% of poor Nigerians reside in the northern part of Africa’s most populous country.

The Presidency has denied reports that President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to travel to the United Kingdom for a 20-day visit, and from there, proceed to Saudi Arabia. Spokesman for the Nigerian leader Femi Adesina described the news as fake. Adesina said that the president, his family, ministers and the service chiefs had become targets of a new drive by those described as ‘purveyors of fake news’.

Nigeria’s Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, on Monday declined to comment on the threat to his life by Abubakar Shekau, leader of Boko Haram. The minister had revealed that Boko Haram use social media as a medium to recruit followers, as he vowed to disrupt the activities of the terror group by blocking their communication lines.

Embattled journalist Journalist Agba Jalingo has been released from prison custody after meeting his bail conditions. Jalingo, who is the publisher of Cross River Watch, was arrested on 22 August over a report alleging that Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state diverted N500 million belonging to the state.

Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has denied reports that he was attacked by bandits at the Rigasa Train Station, Kaduna State. Amaechi dismissed the report by Daily Nigerian alleging that he was attacked by kidnappers who had attempted to waylay passengers, including Amaechi, who arrived at Rigasa train station around 8.15 p.m. on Sunday.

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana says a suit will be filed in court to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari’s refusal to change service chiefs. Service chiefs — Gabriel Olonisakin, chief of defence staff; Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff; Sadique Abubakar, chief of air staff, and Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, chief of naval staff — are reportedly overdue for retirement, having spent more than 35 years in service.

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has denied giving a prophecy on the newly inaugurated Governor of Bayelsa State, Diri Douye.

A bench warrant for the arrest of former Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Abdullahi Inde Dikko, has been granted by a Federal High Court in Abuja. This was made due to his continued failure to attend court hearing to answer to a charge of fraud brought against him and two others by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

A group of protesters have asked national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, to step down. The protesters, who stormed the secretariat of APC in Abuja on Monday morning, said that the reduction in number of states controlled by APC was as a result of Oshiomhole’s actions.

