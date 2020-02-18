New Real Madrid Signing Wants To Be Part Of History

Brazil midfielder Reinier Jesus has expressed his absolute delight at teaming up with Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Concise News had reported in January how Reinier joined Real Madrid on a six-and-a-half-year deal that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2026.

“I am living a childhood dream, I want to be part of the great history at this club,” Reinier declared in his introductory press conference.

“Today is a day of great happiness for me. Hala Madrid!”

For Real President, Florentino, the youngster is a star for the future.

“Reinier, you are already a Real Madrid player, the team you chose to use in video games, the club of your childhood dreams,” Perez explained.

“We’re living another special day because a player that excites us has arrived, at just 18 years old he has already won the Copa Libertadores with one of the world’s great clubs.

“You are one of the emerging stars of world football, congratulations because today many of your footballing dreams are coming true, the great challenges of your life await you.”

The midfielder has been a constant presence in the Brazilian youth national teams, playing for the U15, U17, and most recently U23 pre-Olympic team.

Reinier helped Flamengo win last year’s Brazilian league and Copa Libertadores double and has chosen Real Madrid despite reported interest from Barcelona and other leading European clubs. He was an unused substitute when Flamengo lost to Liverpool in last month’s Club World Cup final in Qatar.

The 18-year-old is just the latest exciting young Brazilian talent to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Vinicius Junior followed the same path from Flamengo in 2018, while his fellow 19-year-old forward, Rodrygo, arrived from Santos prior to the start of this season.