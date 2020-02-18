Liverpool’ Klopp Sends Apology To Serie A’s Sarri (Here’s Why)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has apologised to Juventus boss, Maurizio Sarri after his comments about the Turin-based side, and claimed that he wanted to avoid ‘putting pressure’ on the ex-Chelsea trainer.

Concise News reports that Klopp had said that the Bianconeri have such quality that he was surprised that Sarri’s side were – at this point of the season – not leading by at least 10 points in Serie A.

He had also stated his preference for Lazio to win the league due to the presence of Liverpool’s former players in their rank.

However, the 52-year-old corrected his comment on a press conference ahead of Liverpool’s match against Atletico Madrid tonight and said he “respects” the Italian tactician “too much” to deliberately put pressure on him.

“I didn’t want to put Maurizio under pressure,” Klopp said at a press conference.

“I don’t play these kinds of mind games.

“Sometimes I don’t think before I speak, that happens. I said I don’t know why Juve aren’t 10 points ahead in the League.”

The German tactician revealed that he watched Lazio beat Inter 2-1 on Sunday and pointed at that game to correct the misinterpretation.

“I saw Lazio against Inter yesterday and that’s the reason.

“These two teams are the reason. Inter are there, firing again, Lazio play a once in a century season, then it will be tight,” he added. “I didn’t want to put any pressure on Maurizio, I respect him absolutely too much and I was happy when I heard his response, saying I’m funny.

“It happens that I say things that nobody should take too serious. The biggest favourites in the competition are PSG, so now they have the pressure,” he joked. “I don’t think anything I say will put pressure on any team, to be honest.”

Liverpool’s Klopp will go head-to-head with Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone in the UEFA Champions League in Spain on Tuesday night.