Imo Governorship: Supreme Court Fixes New Date To Hear Ihedioha’s Appeal

The Supreme Court has adjourned till March 2 for hearing of Emeka Ihedioha’s appeal seeking a review of the judgment nullifying his election as governor of Imo state.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Ihedioha, by the application, praying the court to, among others, reverse its judgment on January 14 this year, which sacked Ihedioha and replaced him with Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the mention of the case on Tuesday, Ihedioha’s lead lawyer, Kanu Agabi sought for time to enable parties file the necessary papers.

“My lords, processes are still coming in. Up till this morning, we were still receiving processes. We therefore, apply for an adjournment to enable all the processes to come in,” Agabi said.

Counsel to Uzodinma and his party, the APC, Damian Dodo (SAN), and that of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Taminu Inuwa (SAN), did not oppose the application for adjournment.

A seven-man panel of the Supreme Court, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, in a brief ruling, grant the request for adjournment and adjourned till March 2, 2020.

Concise New reports that the apex court had removed the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from office on 14 January and declared the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hope Uzodinma, as the duly elected governor of the State.

According to the court, the results from 388 polling units were excluded when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the final result of the election in 2019.

Ihedioha later filed the appeal after protests by supporters of the PDP, demanding the review and reversal of the judgment by the apex court.