Fr. Mbaka Speaks On Bayelsa Governorship ‘Prophecy’

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has denied giving a prophecy on the newly inaugurated Governor of Bayelsa State, Diri Douye.

Recall that the Supreme Court had, on 14 January, sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the 2019 governorship election two weeks after Mbaka had predicted that Ihedioha would be removed.

And following the sacking of the governor-elect of Bayelsa State, David Lyon, and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo, by the Supreme Court last week, there were claims that Mbaka had foreseen that Douye would serve as governor for only three months.

“Our attention has been drawn to a report in a section of the media that the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Fr. Mbaka, has prophesied that the newly sworn-in Governor of Bayelsa State, Diri Douye, will stay in office as governor for only two months,” his media aide, Ike Ugwuoke, said in a statement on Monday.

“The report alleged that he predicted this in ‘Delta State at a ceremony to celebrate his friend and colleague who clocked 68 years.’

“For the sake of justice and fairness, we challenge the originators of this false and mendacious report to mention the name of the so-called Fr. Mbaka’s friend and colleague whose ceremony he attended in Delta State.”