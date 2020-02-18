EPL: ‘Man United Star Wants To Leave’ – Pogba

Mathias Pogba, brother of Manchester United star midfielder has fueled speculation of possible English Premier League (EPL) exit of Paul Pogba.

Concise News reports that the recent public disagreement between Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola and United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has further widen the chances of the French world cup winner departing Old Trafford this summer.

Pogba, 26, has had meager minutes under his belt this term no thanks to injuries. And with United inconsistent, and at the moment effectively no more part of Europe’s top sides, the ambitious Pogba is rumoured to be considering dumping the former league champions.

“Everyone knows that Paul wants to leave Manchester United, he wants to play Champions League football and win titles, Pogba Sr. told El Chiringuito TV.

“We all know that won’t happen at United. We will see what happens this summer.”

Pogba rose through the youth ranks at Old Trafford before joining Juventus as a teenager back in 2012, where he spent the next four years of his career.

The Frenchman established himself as one of the best midfielders of his generation during his time at the Allianz Stadium, helping the team win four successive Serie A titles while also playing a key role in their run to the 2015 Champions League final.

He ended up returning to United the following year for £89 million ($116m), but has since failed to deliver the same level of performances he produced on a consistent basis for Juve.