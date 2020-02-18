EPL: Ighalo Makes History As Man Utd Defeat Chelsea

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has become the first Nigerian to play for Manchester United following his debut against Chelsea.

Ighalo was introduced as a 90th minute substitute for Anthony Martial, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men leading 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The ex-Nigeria international made his way back to the Premier League, having joined the Red Devils from Shanghai Shenhua on a six-month deal.

The move came to reality owing to Marcus Rashford’s back injury which will rule him out for three months.

Ighalo became the 200th player to make an appearance for United in the Premier League, and the first Nigerian to do so.