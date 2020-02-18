EPL: ‘I Was About To Leave Chelsea In January’, Giroud Opens Up

In the English Premier League (EPL), Chelsea striker, Olivier Giroud has revealed that he nearly quit the London club during the last winter transfer.

Concise News reports that the 33-year-old French world cup winner found himself down the pecking order, behind Tammy Abraham, and was subject of intense transfer link to Inter Milan last month.

Although, the move did not materialise.

Lazio were also thought to be genuinely interested in the goalpoacher.

“I was about to leave,” he told the reporters after a 2-0 defeat to Manchester United on Monday night.

“From mid-December until the end of January, I found myself between two camps.

“But from February 1, I returned 100 per cent to Chelsea and now I will give my all for the remainder of the season. It’s nice to hit the ground running and have this feeling again.

“My personal goal now, is to play as much as possible because I want to take part in the next European Championship with France.”

Giroud and Chelsea are next in action on Saturday versus Spurs.

Thereafter, they welcome German giants, Bayern Munich to the Bridge three days later in the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

The former Arsenal man is expected to feature in the fixtures.