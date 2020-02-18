Elections: FG Ready To Enable Participation Of Nigerians In Diaspora

The Federal Government has expressed its readiness to partner with the Nigeria Diaspora Voting Council (NDVC) in allowing participation of diasporas in the country’s elections.

This was disclosed by the vice president Yemi Osinbajo at a stakeholders’ workshop organised by the council on Monday.

Osinbajo, who was represented by Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, said that the current administration had endorsed diaspora voting without any reservations.

“There is need for all stakeholders, who are desirous to participate in the elections to approach and work with the National Assembly to amend the constitution in order to accommodate those in diaspora to vote during our elections.

“This now goes to the legislature to make this a reality, namely: an amendment of the laws by the National Assembly so that those in the diaspora can vote in future elections.

“In the words of the President in Addis Ababa, `you will need to convince the National Assembly to amend the relevant laws to make diaspora voting a reality’,” he said.

He noted that Nigerians in diaspora contributed immensely to the country’s economic growth with their resources and were playing a significant role in the country’s journey toward development.

On her part, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) said: “I think we have heard a lot especially on the technicalities but the key thing is that we have agreed that it is desirable and that it is about time we knew what the legal challenges to achieving our goal are.

“I think it will happen. However, are there challenges? Yes, there are things to be worried about? That is why we are liaising with the National Assembly.

“First thing we need is to be practical, have a draft bill that will be sent to the legislature, which Mr. Omole has already worked on, and all the issues will be debated so that Nigerians will decide whether they want it or not.

“The idea is that a lot needs to be done. So, we need to come up with what is ours, what we want is ours. “Nigerians are willing to do anything for their country. We should make diaspora voting possible for our brothers and sisters,” she said.