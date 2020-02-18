Don’t Marry Women Who Can’t Cook, RCCG’s Adeboye Advises Men

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Enoch Adeboye has come under wide criticism after he advised men against marrying women who cannot cook.

Concise News understands that Adeboye had said that a long time ago, but the advise was added to a compiled list of the cleric’s sayings to mark his 78th birthday.

According to him, women need to know how to cook, so as to keep a man.

Adeboye said it was pertinent for women to know how to cook and do house chores because men cannot afford to be eating outside every time.

“My sons, don’t marry a lady who cannot cook. She needs to know how to do chores and cook because you cannot afford to be eating out all the time.”

This statement however, did not go down well with some Twitter users who said that was not the most important, on the claims that chefs could be hired.

Among those who criticized the cleric’s advice was media ersonality Toke Makinwa, who also said “Cooking is not restricted to a gender, guys learn how to cook so you don’t base the entirety of picking a life partner on your belly, if you don’t want to, make enough to hire a chef. Life is too short to be triggered all the time.”

“When Pastor Adeboye says “my sons”, ask ya self are you a member of his flock? Are you his spiritual child, if no, why are you so bothered??? Let him advice his own, if it’s not for you, jump and pass my friends, I promise you won’t go to hell by facing your front.”

Recall that few weeks ago, stirred reactions on the platform he asked one of his sons to sack his secretary over fears of possible infidelity.

He had said ”One of my sons once told me that he was always excited to resume in the office every Monday because he would get to see his secretary again.

”I told him to fire her immediately. Nothing and no one is worth your marriage.”

Many however, found his action to be uncalled for.