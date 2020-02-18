‘Don’t Marry A Man Who Has No Job’ – Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has advised intending wives not to marry jobless men.

Earlier, the husband of Foluke Adenike had advised men not to marry women who cannot cook.

A 7-tweet thread posted by the respected cleric on his known handle on Tuesday read: “My beloved daughters, don’t marry a man who has no job.

“When you are filled with the compassion of Jesus, other people’s interests will be paramount in your heart.

“If you are fully focused on yourself and hardly think of others, you have been overtaken by the bug of the last days.

“When you manifest the mind of Christ, genuine humility will be seen in you.

“If you have the mind of Christ, regardless of the number of signs, wonders and miracles God has done through you, you will be unable to boss people around, virtually expecting people to worship you.

“Only the fellow manifesting the mind of Christ will be able to give anything the Lord requests of him or her.

“It is foolish for you not to have mercy on those who offend you because you are only withholding mercy from yourself.”

Pastor Adeboye is happily married with four children.