As a result of the increase in the recorded cases of Coronavirus, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC) has said that the country is at danger of drug shortage.

This was disclosed by NAFDAC Director-General Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye who spoke with newsmen in Abuja on the third African Medicine Quality Forum meeting billed to hold in Abuja from February 24.

According to Adeyeye, the drug shortage is occurring because 70% of drugs are imported.

She said: “70% of our drugs are imported and the alarm I’m sounding now is one that everybody should take seriously. We’ve drug insecurity because of the coronavirus.”

The Director-General also noted that India was already feeling the drug insecurity as it bought most of its materials and active ingredients from China.

“It’s a scary thing, and I’ve been emphasizing this from day one. We need drug security. Since we import 70% of our drugs, then, we’re in trouble if such things happen”, she added.