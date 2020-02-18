Chelsea Vs Man United: ‘It’s Clear Maguire Should Have Been Sent Off’, Lampard Fumes

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has claimed that Manchester United captain, Harry Maguire should have been sent off following his outstretched boot catching Michy Batshuayi in the groin.

Concise News reports that Maguire went tumbling over the touchline when Batshuayi challenged him to the ball and the Red Devils skipper’s scratched the Belgian.

The incident was reviewed by VAR but the England international was not punished and he would go on to find the net as his side won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

“Harry Maguire should have been sent off, that’s clear, and that obviously changes the game,” Lampard explains after the game.

“[Cesar] Azpilicueta gets shoved [into Brandon Williams] so [Kurt Zouma’s] goal should stand. Giroud was a toenail offside and that one I understand. That’s the rule now.

“I don’t get why they aren’t looking at the monitor. It should be used.”

Meanwhile, Maguire says he was not trying to hurt Batshuayi when he stuck his foot out but was merely trying to protect himself.

“I know I caught him and I felt he was going to fall on me and my natural reaction was to straighten my leg to stop him,” he said to Sky Sports after the game.

“It wasn’t a kick out and there was no intent. I think it’s the right decision. I knew I’d caught him but that I had no intent to hurt him. It was just a natural reaction. I apologised to him and it was nice that the referee saw sense.”

Chelsea face Spurs on Saturday before hosting Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) next Tuesday.