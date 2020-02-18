Home » Chelsea vs Man U: Solskjaer Showers Praises On One African Star

Chelsea vs Man U: Solskjaer Showers Praises On One African Star

By - 2 hours on February 18, 2020
Chelsea vs Man U: Solskjaer Showers Praise On One African Star

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Daily Express)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær has praised Ivorian defender Eric Bailly for his outstanding display against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Monday in the English Premier League (EPL).

Concise News reports that the no-nonsense stopper was making his return to action after a long injury lay-off.

And he didn’t look like someone who has been out for a while, halting goal-bound shots, and strongly defending David De Gea’s post to ensure the Red Devils leave London with all three points.

The 25-year-old was adjudged by many as Man-Of-The-Match.

“Absolutely fantastic, wasn’t he?” the manager told media after the game.

“Not a bad [selection] conundrum, because Eric’s a top player. It was his first game since we played Chelsea last year in April.

“He’s such a top, top defender and his block from [Mateo] Kovacic is out of this world defending. He’s quick, he’s strong, brave as a lion and it’s great to have him back.”

Manchester United travel to Club Brugges in the Europa League on Thursday, followed by a Premier League game against Watford on Sunday.

