Home » Chelsea vs Man U: Solskjaer Hails Fernandes’ Set Piece Deliveries

Chelsea vs Man U: Solskjaer Hails Fernandes’ Set Piece Deliveries

By - 2 hours on February 18, 2020
Chelsea vs Man U: Solskjaer Hails Fernandes' Set Piece Deliveries

Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes (right) in Man Utd training (Getty Images)

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjær has hailed Winter signing, Bruno Fernandes for his set-piece ability.

Concise News reports that the Portuguese midfielder provided the assist for captain Harry Maguire’s goal at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

He also hit a decent freekick in the second half. ‘Ole’ was impressed. United won 2-0 under the lights.

“He’s a top player, he wants to get on the ball,” the United manager told a news conference.

“But at set-ball delivery he’s top class, one of the better ones I’ve seen. And Harry, we know if he can get a run on the ball he’s dangerous and he got the goal.”

Going forward, the Norwegian tactician still wants to see more from his team, who visit Club Brugge in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie on Thursday.

“Of course we want to be in the Champions League next year, and we’ve given ourselves a chance by this result, but we know that we need to improve,” he said.

“On creating chances, scoring goals. We showed a clean sheet again today, a foundation to build from.

“We’re going to work hard, recover now because we’ve got a game on Thursday. So thanks for the help, all the recovery we get in Europe.”

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Add Concise To Homescreen.