Chelsea vs Man U: Solskjaer Hails Fernandes’ Set Piece Deliveries

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjær has hailed Winter signing, Bruno Fernandes for his set-piece ability.

Concise News reports that the Portuguese midfielder provided the assist for captain Harry Maguire’s goal at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

He also hit a decent freekick in the second half. ‘Ole’ was impressed. United won 2-0 under the lights.

“He’s a top player, he wants to get on the ball,” the United manager told a news conference.

“But at set-ball delivery he’s top class, one of the better ones I’ve seen. And Harry, we know if he can get a run on the ball he’s dangerous and he got the goal.”

Going forward, the Norwegian tactician still wants to see more from his team, who visit Club Brugge in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie on Thursday.

“Of course we want to be in the Champions League next year, and we’ve given ourselves a chance by this result, but we know that we need to improve,” he said.

“On creating chances, scoring goals. We showed a clean sheet again today, a foundation to build from.

“We’re going to work hard, recover now because we’ve got a game on Thursday. So thanks for the help, all the recovery we get in Europe.”