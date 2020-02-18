Champions League: What Klopp Said After Liverpool’s Loss At Watertight Atletico

Holders Liverpool lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday in a UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg clash in Madrid.

Concise News reports that Saul Niguez’s early strike gave Atletico an aggregate lead going into the second leg of their tie at Anfield.

The return leg is on Wednesday, 11 March.

After Atletico went in front, Liverpool dominated the ball but failed to break down the watertight Madrid side.

“We speak about the power of a stadium and tonight we saw it,” Klopp said after the match.

“They wanted the result and they got the result. But we know there are things we can do better.”