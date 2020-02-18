‘CBN Governor’ Sentenced To Three Years In Prison

A fake Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nwalozie Julius, has been sentenced to three years in prison for N4.5m fraud.

Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), made this known in a series of tweets on Monday.

The commission said that Justice Agatha Okeke of the Federal High Court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, gave the sentence last Friday without an option of fine.

Three days later, the EFCC arraigned one Dasin Bello before Justice Dije Aboki of the Kano State High Court.

He was alleged to have collected two containers of biscuit and sweet worth $64,046 from the complainant who is based in India under the agreement that he would pay for the items in two months.

The defendant was charged with three counts bordering on criminal breach of trust to the tune of $61,438.