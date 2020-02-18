Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Olawale Olofooro better known as Brymo has taken to his Twitter handle to say that sex and not love is the point of every romantic relationships.

Concise News reports that Brymo, in series of tweets focused on the importance of sex in, saying that relationship is about sex.

The “Ara” crooner asked those who think love is not all about sex to go live with their siblings.

“If it’s not about sex then go and live with your sibling, that’s also love… sexual attraction is the point of romantic relationships, a greater connection will emerge when physical contact reduces, and that’s not yours to choose, time will..fuck the one you love often pls..”

In another tweet, Brymo said “So long as wanting to/fucking another person remain the main mark of disloyalty to a partner, and folks fucking is the only way to birth humans to this here world, everything is about sex..