Home » Boko Haram Attacks Babangida

Boko Haram Attacks Babangida

By - 2 hours on February 18, 2020
Boko Haram Attacks Babangida

Boko Haram (image courtesy: Nigerian Army)

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have attacked Babangida town in Yobe state, northeast Nigeria.

Concise News understands that the insurgents stormed Babangida, which is 50 kilometres north of Yobe captal, Damaturu, in five gun trucks on Sunday.

The Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations for Sector 2, Lt. Chinonso Oteh, said that the terrorists’ plan was to attack Damaturu, but security operatives repelled them with the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) fighter jets.

It was learned that the terrorists were overpowered by ground troops with aerial support.

“Actually, Babangida is the area where those bad boys always gather before they start infiltrating Damaturu. Everything is now under control. There is no cause for alarm, as they have been chased towards the Sasawa forest in the Babangida/Geidam axis,” he said.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

John Andah is a fine-grained journalist. He has been a member of the fourth estate for a decade. He loves the smell of a good lead, and has a penchant for finding out something nobody else knows. John is Senior Assistant Editor at Concise News.

Add Concise To Homescreen.