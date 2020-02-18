Boko Haram Attacks Babangida

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have attacked Babangida town in Yobe state, northeast Nigeria.

Concise News understands that the insurgents stormed Babangida, which is 50 kilometres north of Yobe captal, Damaturu, in five gun trucks on Sunday.

The Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations for Sector 2, Lt. Chinonso Oteh, said that the terrorists’ plan was to attack Damaturu, but security operatives repelled them with the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) fighter jets.

It was learned that the terrorists were overpowered by ground troops with aerial support.

“Actually, Babangida is the area where those bad boys always gather before they start infiltrating Damaturu. Everything is now under control. There is no cause for alarm, as they have been chased towards the Sasawa forest in the Babangida/Geidam axis,” he said.