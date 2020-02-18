Benue: ‘We Must Work Hard To Make Idoma Governor’ – Abba Moro

The Senator representing Benue South senatorial district, Senator Abba Moro, has called on the people of Idoma not to relent in their determination to clinch the state’s governorship seat in 2023, Concise News reports.

The erstwhile Minister of Interior made the call on Monday during a town hall meeting with his constituents on the ongoing campaign against hate speech and protection against falsehood and internet manipulation bills in Otukpo, the ancestral home of the Idoma people.

He posited that any legislation to rotate the governorship seat in the state would preclude the chances of other candidates who are qualified to contest.

“I want us to work assiduously in enlisting the support of our brothers. We must all work together and desire to work together when the time comes.

“We must work hard to make an Idoma person become governor of the state. One day and if I continue to represent you, I will lead the fight.

“Already, I have concluded plans to initiate and sponsor a bill on independent candidacy whereby you must not necessarily be a candidate of a political party before you can contest or win election. If the bill sails through at the end of the day, Idoma people will be in a better position to become governor of the state.

“We must unite, work together and support each other so that we can achieve our dreams. No Idoma person should see himself or herself as a second class citizen, you are not.

“An Idoma person would become governor by accident one day as it used to happen in other states of the federation. If we cannot be governor by election, we can be by incident.

“It is not an accident that we are paired with our Tiv brothers and for the fact that we are put together with them does not make us second hand citizens. We will one day be governor, all we need to do is to work together to get to where we are going.

“This is why am proposing a peace and security submit where we shall convoke to address some of these issues” Moro said.