Aso Rock Villa Assistant Director Killed At Home

Laetitia Naankang Dagan, an Assistant Director attached to the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja, has been killed.

It was learned that she was killed in her apartment in Galadimawa late Monday night.

Reacting to Dagan’s death, the Permanent Secretary, State House, Jalal Arabi, said it was “a painful loss, not only to her immediate family but also the entire State House.”

“She was a dedicated, hard-working officer, and we all feel pained by her dastardly and untimely death,” Arabi told her family members during a condolence visit.

“We all share in your grief and pains, but be consoled by the fact that she lived a good life and contributed her best to the services of her nation,” the Permanent Secretary further said in a statement.

“47-year Ms. Dagan from Plateau State, worked in her office on Monday till 8pm, but by 11pm, she was gruesomely murdered in her apartment by unknown persons.”

Arabi is confident “the Police will fish out the killers of Laetitia and the law will take its course.”