Nigerian stand-up comedian Oluwatoyin Bayegun better known as Woli Arole has said that his desire to do beyond comedy skits made him delve into acting.

Arole made this known in an interview with Hip Tv where he spoke on his acting career.

According to the comedian, acting has been a part of him, even though the comedy aspect has not left him.

Arole, who just graduated from Met film school in London, described acting as interesting but challenging.

“I am still comedian, the comedy part has not left me, I still do my skits and I make people laugh. I just have this acting part of me that I need to explore more.

“It’s not really like a new terrain for me because most of the skits I do, I act it out I am this acting type so I just need to do more of acting that will make people see me beyond just a skit maker, beyond a content creator, someone that can be given a serious role and do it excellently well.

He further said “I just feel the need to do more beyond comedy skits”, adding that evolution is key.

Meanwhile, Woli Arole recently advised online comedians to stick to what they know how to do best so as not to go out of relevance.