Amaechi’s Chief Security Officer Dies From Electric Shock In Kaduna

The Chief Security Officer (CSO) to Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, Tony Iwelu, has been confirmed dead, Concise News reports.

It was learned that Iwelu, who had a wife and three children, died on Monday following an electric shock in his hotel room in Kaduna.

The ministry’s Head of Public Relations, Eric Ojiekwe, in a statement on Tuesday, said Iwelu had lodged at the hotel after an official assignment in the state.

“The Chief Security Officer to the Honourable Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Mr. Tony Iwelu died on Monday, February 17, 2020 of electric shock from a shower rose in Stone Edge Hotel, Kaduna where they were lodged after an official assignment,” the statement read.

“Until his death, Iwelu was in charge of all issues relating to the Minister’s security; a job he did with utmost professionalism. There is no gainsaying that the professionalism he brought to bear in the discharge of his job, sustained him for over two decades in the service of the Minister.

“There is no doubt that the Late Iwelu who hailed from Delta State will be greatly missed as friends and colleagues have been expressing shock and utter disbelief since the incident took place.

“They describe him as a vibrant, honest, kindhearted, loyal and easygoing young man who was conscientious in the discharge of his duties.”

His death comes barely a day after the minister was rumored to have been attacked on Abuja-Kaduna road, a claim the minister has dismissed.