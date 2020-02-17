Nigerian rapper Vector has said that when people shout in church with the belief that God will hearken to their cries than that of others is selfishness.

Vector said this in a tweet on Sunday, February 16, questioning why people shout in church.

According to the “Zobo” crooner, people increase their noise the more, thinking God would answer them first.

This act, according to the rapper is a competition and not Christian-like.

“Why the hell do people shout in church believing God would hear them more. If anything, it shows how selfish we are cos the volume increases mostly cos the individual vuvuzela wants “God” to answer him/her first. That! My brethren, isn’t Christian. That’s competition,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, Vector asked people to free their minds with the belief that their worries will end someday .

“When I concentrate to pray, I realized what I was doing was finding the innermost light for encouragement to do.i mean i’ll have to eventually do something as I can’t just pray for million dollars to fall on my lap. Free yourself and know your worries will only end when you die.”