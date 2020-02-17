Troops Thwart Boko Haram Attack On Damaturu

The military on Sunday said it foiled an attempt by Boko Haram insurgents to infiltrate Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole, Damaturu, Lieutenant Chinonso Polycarp Oteh, said the insurgents came through Babangida, the headquarters of Tarmuwa Local Government Area, on Gashua Road.

According to Lieutenant Oteh, the terrorists were overpowered by superior ground troops with aerial support by the Nigeria Air Force (NAF).

The army spokesman explained: “The swift arrival of the Air Force fighter jet foiled the plans of the bad boys and they could not also withstand the superior ground fire power of our men”.

He called on residents of Damaturu to be calm, saying “there is no cause for alarm. Everything is under control and the general area is free from threat. People are advised to go about their usual business and report any suspicious movement to security agencies.”