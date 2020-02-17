A-list gospel singer Tope Alabi has recounted how her parents almost believed that she would not be a blessing to them because of the way she lived her life while growing up.

Tope Alabi made this known in a tribute to her father, Joseph Akinyele Obayomi, who died in December 2019.

The Christian wake-keep and praise night service for Obayomi, held in Oshodi, Lagos, where Alabi recalled how her father supported her in prayers.

“I remember how receptively slow people thought I was; how overbearingly unassuming I was. I remember how stubborn I was too. Despite my receptive attitudes, I didn’t project the character of decency when I was growing. I would jump at any available ‘bolekaja’ and off I would go,” she said.

“I remember becoming a thorn in your flesh Daddy, when I chose to join a theatre group. Your expectation was that I would start working after college but I joined the Nigerian Theatre Practitioners as an itinerant actor, going from one film location to another with or without invitation.

“I remember how it was almost impossible to believe that I would be a source of blessings to my parents…But I can’t forget that despite your chastisement and frustrations, you still prayed for me anytime you wanted to pray, telling God what you wanted me to become…”