US-based rapper Speed Darlington has described himself as most outspoken and boldest artiste after he questioned former Kogi state senator, Dino Melaye’s source of wealth.

Concise News reports that Darlington, while commenting on a photo capturing Melaye’s garage full of cars, said it was good the he lost in 2019 senatorial bid.

The rapper said “Oh my God look at one man’s wealth and all he had to do was be an Nigeria senator. Good thing he did not win governorship they broke his leg during that election, no one man should have this much wealth and his only job was to be a senator.”

In his reaction to Darlington’s comment, Melaye said some prefer to spend their money on certain kind of things, but he prefers to collect cars.

“Everyone spends his or her on what he or she likes. My passion is to collect automobiles. Occults can buy blood for any amount. Homosexuals spend so much on same sex; some on babalawos(witch doctors); some hide their money in Switzerland while some bury ego (money) and some spend on cocaine. I am happy. I no even know say you dey vex. Kuro lona.”

Responding to the former senator’s claim, Darlington said Melaye was mad that he “cast” him on social media

The rapper said “I am the Boldest Nigerian artist alive. His mad that I cast him vote for me 2023 most outspoken it’s not easy to make myself by myself. DaDaDang!”

Found in he former Senator’s garage in his Abuja home include a Rolls Royce, Bentley, Mercedes Benz G Class and a Ferrari.