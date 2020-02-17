‘Ronaldo Gives You A 1 Nil Lead In Every Game’ – Ancelotti

Everton manager, Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that it is an advantage for Juventus having Cristiano Ronaldo in their side, dismissing suggestions that the Bianconeri are playing better when the Portuguese star is on the bench.

Concise News reports that the Italian trainer and ‘CR7’ worked together at Real Madrid before he was sacked as boss few years back.

“We are talking about a phenomenon that scores goals in every game,” Ancelotti told Rai Uno.

“For a club and for a coach, Ronaldo is a fundamental player. When you start the game with him on the pitch, you start with a 1-0 lead.”

Lazio are currently the Old Lady’s closest rival and the 60-year-old remembers the Biancoceleste team that beat him to the Scudetto in 1999-00.

“When I coached Juventus and they won the Scudetto, they had a great team. Today, I think they have less quality but are very solid. They play very clear football and they know what they’re doing.

“[Ciro] Immobile is in a state of grace and everything is possible at home for the Biancoceleste.”

On if Juve are not as strong as in the past, the former Chelsea trainer stated:

“I’m happy that everything is still open, there are many battles [in Serie A] and finally also a battle for the first place,” the 60-year-old noted.

“I don’t think it’s Juventus’ fault. Inter have invested a lot and Lazio are doing well.

“Football is about perception. I don’t know what you enjoy most between the style of [Atalanta coach Gianpiero] Gasperini or [Hellas Verona coach] Ivan Juric, which attracts a lot. Or the ones of [Manchester City coach Pep] Guardiola or [Juventus coach Maurizio] Sarri.”

Juventus are currently back on top, one point above Lazio after the results this weekend and Ancelotti has praised Maurizio Sarri for his job so far at the Allianz Stadium.

“He is doing his job,” Ancelotti added.

“He is top of the League and now the Champions League starts again, and where it is difficult to establish a favourite. It would be difficult for Sarri to ask for more.”