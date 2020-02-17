Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Hazard Happy With Performance, Not With Result

Real Madrid forward, Eden Hazard has stated his satisfaction with his own performance, but bemoaned Celta Vigo’s late equalizer at the Bernabeu on Sunday.

Concise News reports that the 2-2 draw still means Los Blancos still stay top of La Liga summit – just one point ahead of Barcelona.

“I felt good,” Hazard said in his post-match interview.

“The first 10 minutes I was tired, but as the minutes went by I felt fine.

“I’m happy with my performance, but not with the result.

“I hope we’ll improve in the next few games.”

Real Madrid’s lead at the top of the table has been cut now, with Zinedine Zidane’s side set to face Barcelona in the Clasico in two weeks’ time on March 1.

“When a team is winning 2-1 you try to see out [the match], but it wasn’t to be,” Hazard admitted.

“There’s still a lot of games left and we’re going to fight it out until the end.”

There has been the accusation that Real Madrid have been lacking goals this season, a claim that Hazard doesn’t agree with.

“I don’t think [we’re lacking goals]; we had chances and deserved to score more goals,” he stated.

“We’re working well and we’re going to win a lot of games together; it’s going to be good for us.”