Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo: Courtois Stresses Threat Posed By Barcelona

Following their unexpected slip-up against Celta Vigo on Sunday, Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois has dismissed the notion that Barcelona are no more a strong side.

Concise News reports that although the Catalans have lost four La Liga matches this term, compared to Real’s one, they are just one point behind Los Blancos on the log.

“What they say about Barcelona being bad is a thing from the press,” Courtois insisted.

“They are winning games, they’re a point behind and will come to the Bernabeu with all guns blazing.”

The game against Celta was also important as it saw the return of Courtois’ compatriot, Eden Hazard, from injury.

“He’s not at 100 percent but he played 70 minutes well, he’s an important player for us,” Courtois replied.

“He’ll be ready for the important week which is coming up.”

Indeed, there was a bittersweet feeling to the occasion as Celta took an early lead before Santi Mina converted a late equaliser.

“We’ve lost two points, but it’s true that they are two goals with a lot of class from them,” Courtois analysed.

“What we’ve done over the past few months won’t change because we drew today.

“Two points have escaped which is worth a lot, especially at home.”