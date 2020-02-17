Police Arrest Suspected Cult Leader, Eight Others In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has apprehended one Sikiru Samuel and eight others suspected to be members of Aiye Confraternity in the Ikorodu area of the state, Concise News reports.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, in a statement on Sunday, said that the Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants recovered one double-barrel gun from the suspects.

Elkana added that the team arrested other members of the gang which include: Adegboyega Ismaila ‘m’ 19 years old; Sunkanmi Shonubi ‘m’ a.k.a Napel 19 years old; Adigun Faruq ‘m’ 18 years old.

Others are Rilwan Akinwale ‘m’ 30 years old; Victor Uju ‘m’ a.k.a Zino 18years old; Juwon Idowu ‘m’ a.k.a lighter 18 years old; Rasak Adebola ‘m’ a.k.a ‘Bobo’ 20 years old and Kehinde Keshinro ‘m’ 18 years old.

He stated that the gang has been linked to a series of violent attacks and gang violence in Imota and environs; one of such is the killing of one David Nwanga ‘m’ 30 years old.

DSP Elkana added that the “suspects were handed over to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Yaba for discreet investigation.”

He added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has deployed a Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants to Ikorodu, to sustain the ongoing onslaught on cultists and other social miscreants in Ikorodu, Imota, Agbowa, Owutu, Ijede, Ipakodo and Owode Onirin.

Similarly, he said that a team of Police Officers from Oke Odo Police Station on patrol along Lagos/Abeokuta expressway intercepted some social miscreants at Katangowa refuse dump smoking dry weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

“On sighting the police, the miscreants took to their heels. Police gave them a hot chase. Five suspects were arrested with one double barrel short gun and three live cartridges. The suspects will be charged to court,” he added.