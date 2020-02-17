Olamide Should Not Be Compared To Other Artistes – Samklef

Music producer Samuel Oguachuba, aka Samklef, has said that singer Olamide has a special seat in the Nigerian music industry and should not be compared to other artistes.

Samklef made this known in a tweet, where he said that Olamide has a special seat in the industry.

The music producer who shared Olamide’s photo described him as one who has helped a lot of destinies in the industry.

Samklef tweeted “This guy right here has helped a lot of destinies and put them on. He has his on special sit in Nigeria industry, he should not be compared with. OLAMIDE.”

Meanwhile, Samklef is not the first entertainer who would shower praises on the YBNL boss.

Olamide Is Artiste Of Decade, M.I Opines

Amidst social media debates on Nigerian artiste who deserves the honour of being the best in the last decade, Ace rapper M.I Abaga opined that Olamide owns the honour.

The debate came shortly after Pulse NG released a list, crowning Wizkid as the artiste of the decade.

In their reactions, Twitter users took to their handles to support the opinion while many countered it on the grounds that Wizkid does not deserve it.

Among those who aired their opinion was the former Chocolate city boss who described the ‘Pawon’ crooner as a legend.

“For being a hiphop artist on this list Olamide should just win this.. legend in my eyes” M.I tweeted.