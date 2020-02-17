Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Monday, February 17th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Monday, February 17th, 2020.

Boko Haram: Presidency Reacts To Shekau’s Threats

Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on social media Lauretta Onochie has laughed off the threats made by the leader of the Boko Haram terrorist group, Abubakar Shekau. In a video, he threatened President Muhammadu Buhari over his visit to Borno State and gave conditions to release the remaining Chibok schoolgirls still in captivity.

APC Writes INEC, Demands Fresh Governorship Election In Bayelsa

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has revealed that it has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for a fresh election in Bayelsa. This was made known by Yekini Nabena, the party’s deputy national publicity secretary, while speaking at a conference in Abuja. The party wrote a letter to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, titled: “Judgement in Appeal No: SC.1/2020 between Peoples Democratic Party and APC.”

Insecurity: Buhari Reacts To Killing Of 30 People In Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of Nigerians by suspected bandits in Damkal and Tsanwa villages in Batsari area of Katsina State. Bandits on Friday evening carried out separate attacks on both villages, killing 30, mostly elderly women and children.Buhari stated that killing people in the name of revenge was not acceptable.

Most Nigerians Have Lost Hope In Country – Pat Utomi

Respected economist Prof. Pat Utomi has said that many Nigerians have given up in the country. He also called for national dialogue to help tackle the security challenges the country is currently facing. tomi, a former presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), stated this while speaking in Abuja.

Buhari Can’t Do More Because Nigeria Doesn’t Have Money – BMO

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has said that the reason President Muhammadu Buhari has not been able to do more is because Nigeria does not have money. According to the BMO chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, who spoke at the News Agency of Nigeria Forum in Abuja, the president is concentrating on policies that would affect the poor positively.

Timipre Sylva Assures Bayelsa APC Of Reclaiming ‘Stolen’ Mandate

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Timipre Sylva has assured his party members that their ‘stolen’ mandate would be reclaimed in Bayelsa state. This follows a Supreme Court judgment that sacked David Lyon of the APC as Bayelsa governor-elect and declared Diri Duoye of the PDP as winner of the election. According to Sylva, the mandate will be restored and the dream for a better Bayelsa would be achieved.

SERAP Gives FG Seven Days To Disclose Spending Of Recovered Abacha Loot

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the Federal Government to “disclose within 7 days the exact amount of public funds stolen by a former military head of state, Sani Abacha and details of spending of about $5 billion recovered loot since the return of democracy in 1999.”

Bandits Kill 30, Burn Down Houses In Two Katsina Villages

Suspected bandits have killed no fewer than 30 people during separate attacks on Tsauwa and Dankar villages in Katsina State, home state President Muhammadu Buhari. The attacks occurred on Friday evening in Batsari area, police authorities in the state have confirmed.

Presidency Has No Power To Stop Peaceful Protests – Falana

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana has stated that the Federal Government has no right to stop peaceful protests from holding in the country. Falana stated this while reacting to a claim by the Presidency that a section of the political class was misleading the public and inciting protests against the heads of military institutions. But Falana recalled how President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief John Oyegun, Dr Sylvester Onu and Mr Rotimi Amaechi all staged a protest in November, 20, 2014, against insecurity during the administration of former president Goodluck Jonathan.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.