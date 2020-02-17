National Assembly, Buhari Committed To Solve Insecurity – Lawan

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has said the National Assembly and President Muhammadu Buhari-led executive will find a lasting solution to the current insecurity in the country.

Lawan in a statement signed by his media aide, Ezrel Tabiowo, stated that the federal government will also provide infrastructure across the country for Nigerians.

“I want to assure you that we are going to continue to work with President Muhammadu Buhari until we are able to find lasting solutions to this problem of insecurity in our country.

“We will also ensure that government provides infrastructure across the country that makes life meaningful for Nigerians,” Lawan said.

The Senate President also commiserated with the people of Katsina over the recent deadly attacks in the state by bandits.

Concise News reports that bandits have killed no fewer than 30 people during separate attacks on Tsauwa and Dankar villages in the home state President Muhammadu Buhari.

It was learned that the attacks occurred on Friday evening in Batsari Local Government Area, police authorities in the state have confirmed.

The Commissioner of Police in Katsina, Sanusi Buba, spoke to reporters at one of the scenes of the attack.

He noted that those killed by the assailants were mostly elderly women and children who could not run while other villagers fled.

Buba revealed that 21 people were killed in Tsauwa village, out of which 13 were set ablaze while nine villagers were killed in Dankar.