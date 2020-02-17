N-Power Stipend: ‘You’re Inflicting Disaster On Us’ – Beneficiaries Tell Humanitarian Minister

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power initiative are calling on the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to pay their January stipend as the month of February halves, Concise News reports.

The Federal Government in November, 2019 said it spent N360 billion in two years to pay 500,000 graduates under its N-Power scheme.

The government said the payments started in 2016 with graduates employed under the scheme getting N30,000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly stipend.

Currently, the beneficiaries are thoroughly displeased with Sadiya Umar Farouq, Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

See some reactions below:

No-matter how much you earn for a work, delay of payment is a greatest barrier to proper budgeting and planning. After appreciating the FGN, I advice that, if necessary, a lot more remains to be done to avoid delay in paying Npower beneficiaries. — MK S Dinki (@DinkiMk) February 16, 2020

The minister of finance is claiming she’s dispense January stipends of Npower,so the cash is with who exactly? That February is almost coming to an end and no Alert is seen it?for the two months? Abeg if you wanna scramble the scheme come up straight!😑😑 — Arya unsual (@kumafa9) February 17, 2020

Please pay npower volunteers their stipend https://t.co/c1L65f0pYP — Eze Bernard Ezenwa (@allenezenwa) February 17, 2020

@npower_ng please stop saying we’ll receive our stipends shortly ’cause we’re tired already — Aten Josiah Aji (@JosiahAji) February 17, 2020

Honorable minister @Sadiya_farouq ,non payment of stipend to Npower beneficiaries is like inflicting a disaster on to then,is this humanitarian service? @npower_ng @FMHDSD @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo — Busari Surajudin Olayinka (@SurajudinBusari) February 17, 2020