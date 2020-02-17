Home » N-Power Stipend: ‘You’re Inflicting Disaster On Us’ – Beneficiaries Tell Humanitarian Minister

N-Power Stipend: ‘You’re Inflicting Disaster On Us’ – Beneficiaries Tell Humanitarian Minister

By - 1 hour on February 17, 2020
N-Power: Minister Farouq Visits Borno As Beneficiaries' Lamentation Continues

The National Social Investment Programmes NSIP (an initiative the N-Power scheme is one of it’s elements), which was formerly under the office of the vice-president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and managed by Hajia Maryam Uwais, special adviser to the president on social intervention, was moved to the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development on October 1, 2019

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power initiative are calling on the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to pay their January stipend as the month of February halves, Concise News reports.

The Federal Government in November, 2019 said it spent N360 billion in two years to pay 500,000 graduates under its N-Power scheme.

The government said the payments started in 2016 with graduates employed under the scheme getting N30,000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly stipend.

Currently, the beneficiaries are thoroughly displeased with Sadiya Umar Farouq, Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

See some reactions below:

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Add Concise To Homescreen.