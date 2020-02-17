Messi Can Play Until He’s 38 – Puyol

Former Barcelona captain, Carles Puyol has declared that Lionel Messi can play football until he is 38, Concise News reports.

Messi has been at Barca since 2004, and has established himself as one of the greatest players of all time.

His former teammate, Puyol, believes if ‘Leo’ takes care of his body well, there is nothing stopping him from playing actively for at least six more seasons.

The mercurial Argentine has been linked with a move away from Camp Nou in recent weeks, but Puyol thinks he will continue at the Spanish club.

“Messi is 32 and a player who takes care of himself like Leo does can play until he’s 38,” he explained.

“Why are we talking about a Barcelona without Messi when he’s here now?

“What we have to do is try to win as much as possible with him.”

The now-retired athlete has not made the step into coaching and admitted he would rather be on the board.

“I’m more interested in being a sporting director than a coach,” Puyol stated.

“There’s a lot of competition in coaching.

“I have a thing for football, but what I would prefer is to play again but that’s impossible.”