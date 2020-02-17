Man Utd Open To Signing Odion Ighalo Permanently – Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that it is possible the Red Devils could make Odion Ighalo’s loan move a permanent deal.

Ighalo joined United on deadline day in the January transfer window and has travelled with teammates to London ahead of the Monday night Premier League fixture at Chelsea.

The Shanghai Shenhua striker did not fly with the United squad to their warm weather training camp in Marbella amid the possibility Ighalo could be refused re-entry into the United Kingdom, having travelled from China, where the Coronavirus originated.

Ighalo has not started a professional match since December 1 and his loan could last just three months, with United’s final league game at Leicester City on May 17.

“It’s a loan, but when you’re in the door – and if you impress – it gives you a chance,” Solskjaer said. “That’s exactly the same for everyone who signs.

“If it’s permanent or if it’s a loan, if you impress as a player, if you impress as a person, if you can help this group improve, of course there’s a chance we’ll look at extending things and signing.

“That doesn’t just go for Odion but, since you asked, yes, his incentive is to play as well as he can and it’s up to us to make sure he wants to stay, if we want him.”

United turned to Ighalo after receiving little encouragement over a possible deal for the Bournemouth striker Joshua King. Romelu Lukaku informed Solskjaer of his intention to leave in March but United only moved to sign a goalscorer after Marcus Rashford sustained a double stress fracture to his back against Wolves on January 15.