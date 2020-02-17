Latest N-Power News Today Monday 17th February 2020

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has been accused by a group under the name, National Association of N-Power Volunteers, of holding on to their January pay.

According to the Federal Government, there are at least 500,000 volunteers of the N-Power scheme, a component of the National Social Investment Programmes (N-SIP), who get stipends every month.

In a statement, the volunteers said Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, had revealed that the money meant for their stipends had been released but they were yet to get it.

While claiming that none of the volunteers across the 36 states has been paid for January, they demanded immediate action regarding payment. Read more here.

N-Power Stipend: ‘You’re Inflicting Disaster On Us’ – Beneficiaries Tell Humanitarian Minister

Beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power initiative are calling on the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to pay their January stipend as the month of February halves.

The Federal Government in November, 2019 said it spent N360 billion in two years to pay 500,000 graduates under its N-Power scheme.

The government said the payments started in 2016 with graduates employed under the scheme getting N30,000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly stipend.

Currently, the beneficiaries are thoroughly displeased with Sadiya Umar Farouq, Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development. Read more here.