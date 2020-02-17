Embattled journalist Journalist Agba Jalingo has been released from prison custody after meeting his bail conditions, Concise New reports.

Jalingo, who is the publisher of CrossRiverWatch, was arrested on August 22 over a report alleging that Governor Ben Ayade diverted N500 million belonging to the state.

Meanwhile, governor Ayade denied the report, adding that the embattled journalist was arrested for attempting to overthrow the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He was subsequently arraigned for treason and attempting to overthrow the state government due to the highly critical articles he published.

A Federal High court in Calabar, Cross River State, presided over by Justice Sule Shuaibu has granted the embattled journalist N10 million bail with one surety in like sum.

Justice Shuaibu sat over the case for the first time after taking over from Justice Simon Amobeda who rescuse himself from the case following condemnations that trailed refusals to grant the Journalist bail on three occasions.

In his ruling, the surety must be resident within the jurisdiction of the court and his address must be physically verified. Also, he must show means that he will be able to forfeit the bail bond, the Judge ruled.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) had dragged the federal government and Governor Ayade before ECOWAS Court of Justice in Abuja over the illegal detention of journalist Agba Jalingo