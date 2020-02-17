Insecurity: Lawan Promises To Work With Buhari For Solution

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has promised that the national assembly will continue to work with President Muhammadu Buhari to find a solution to the country’s security challenges.

Lawan spoke at an empowerment programme by Bello Mandiya, senator representing Katsina south, for his constituents on Sunday.

The senate president said the legislature would also ensure that the federal government provides infrastructure for Nigerians.

“I want to assure you that we are going to continue to work with President Muhammadu Buhari till we are able to find lasting solutions to this problem of insecurity in our country,” he said.

“We will also ensure that the government provides infrastructure across the country that makes life meaningful for Nigerians.”

Lawan said many have misconstrued the need for constituency projects by federal lawmakers.

According to him, lawmakers know the issues to address because they are closer to the people.

“This (constituency project) is what we call the empowerment of the most ordinary Nigerians that otherwise wouldn’t have been remembered when you’re talking about the national budget,” he said.

“But because members of the national assembly are so close to the ordinary man, we try to look for those issues that make a difference in their individual and collective lives.

“So for those who would today receive the motorcycles, the water pumps for irrigation and other items here, I want to congratulate you and assure you that this is just the beginning.”