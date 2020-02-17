Former BBNaija housemate Tboss was seen in an Instagram live video shedding tears while slamming a troll who described her daughter as “ugly and unspecial”.

Concise News reports that Tboss was among celebrities who refuse to unveil the faces of their babies, but she finally chose Valentine’s day to show her to the world.

Even though she got enough compliments, the realty star, in the video on Sunday described her baby’s arrival as best thing that has ever happened to her.

“You have a very unspecial and ugly child. Leave her like that for me. This is the best thing that has happened to me. I am a very proud single mother. I have amazing friends and they love her so much. My baby has so many aunties who genuinely love her and take care of her. My child is my greatest achievement. my biggest blessing and I love her so much. For you to come and tell me that my child is not special, you will not carry your child,” she said.

“You cannot casually walk into my page for me to come and see, do you have a brain? How can you do that? People need to be mindful of the things they go and say. You might know me as TBoss the celebrity but I have been TBoss, the big sister, TBoss the loudmouth, TBoss the friend to my family and friends forever. And apart from that, I’m a very emotional person. I have a reckless mouth so I try my best to behave myself because my mouth puts me in trouble because no matter what I say, I would be misinterpreted,” she said.The reality star welcomed her daughter in July, last year.

– TBoss cries out on her Instagram live video, blast people for saying her child is not special. pic.twitter.com/75I0npbVA5 — Postsubman (@Postsubman) February 16, 2020

Recall that Tboss has been facing backlashes from followers before the birth of the baby.

The backlashes ranges from her follower’s eagerness to know her baby’s father, to the fact that she did not unveil her face after birth.

