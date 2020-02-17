Home » ‘I Enjoy Playing With Messi At Barcelona’ – Griezmann

By - 26 mins on February 17, 2020
Griezmann Messi

Griezmann celebrates a goal (Photo: FC Barcelona Twitter)

Barcelona forward, Antoine Griezmann has said that he is enjoying every bit of his time on the pitch with reigning world’s best, Lionel Messi.

Concise News reports that the Frenchman scored with a superb deft finish to help his side claim a valuable win over Getafe on Saturday. And Messi was the provider.

“I’ve been here for six months and we still have to learn each other’s movements, and it will get better,” Griezmann told Movistar.

“Like I always say, we’re enjoying working together.”

Barcelona were pushed all the way by a Getafe side who made life difficult for the hosts in the second half.

“Getafe are a difficult team. If you’re winning, it’s because of something,” Griezmann said.

“We wanted to stay calm and play the ball out [from the back] well.

“It was really difficult for us, we suffered, but sometimes it’s good to suffer.”

Griezmann had the chance to kill the game in the second half, but he hit his effort over the bar from close range.

“The third [goal] was missing. I missed because it was on my wrong foot, the right one,” he stated.

“I have to work on my right foot.”

Next up for Barca is another La Liga game at home to Eibar on Saturday before they travel to Italy to confront Napoli three days later in the UEFA Champions League.

