How Nigerian Minister Reacted To Boko Haram Death Threat

By - 15 mins on February 17, 2020
Abubakar Shekau, Boko Haram Leader/File Photo

Nigeria’s Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, on Monday declined to comment on the threat to his life by Abubakar Shekau, leader of Boko Haram.

The minister had revealed that Boko Haram use social media as a medium to recruit followers, as he vowed to disrupt the activities of the terror group by blocking their communication lines.

But the Boko Haram leader, in a viral video, threatened Pantami over measures being taken by the Nigerian government to block the group’s communication lines.

Speaking in a mix of Hausa, Arabic and Kanuri, Shekau also condemned western education and democracy.

He had earlier threatened President Muhammadu Buhari for visiting Maiduguri, Borno state, following the killing of more than 30 people by Boko Haram terrorists.

And when newsmen sought his reaction to the death threat, Pantami, who was at the Government Secondary School, Garki, Abuja where he delivered a lecture on digital mentoring, said he had “no comments for now.”

