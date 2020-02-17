Governor Oyetola Speaks On Fight Between Two Osun Monarchs

The Osun State Government has condemned the fight between the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, and the Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa town, Oba Dhikrulahi Akinropo.

Concise News reports that the face-off happened during a peace meeting at the office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of zone 11, Bashir Makama last Friday.

In a statement signed on Monday, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, described the incident as unfortunate and avoidable.

Egbemode said the state Traditional Council was looking into the matter, adding that traditional rulers ought to protect and preserve the sacredness of traditional institutions.

She said, “Situations, where royal fathers engage in a public display of temperament, do not edify the revered stools of our forebears.

“We believe in the dignity of traditional stools and sacredness of royalty. We will continue to preach peace among all our citizens and harmonious relationship among our traditional rulers.

“Government is aware that the State Council of Traditional Rulers has stepped into the matter and we are confident that the council will take appropriate steps to preserve peaceful coexistence among the Obas in the state. We do not want any crisis in any part of the State.”