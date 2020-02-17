Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State has appointed three senior special assistants to handle issues on streetlights with effect from February 10.

Concise News learnt that the secretary to the state government, in a letter dated February 13, notified Anwalu Salihu, one of the appointees of his appointment as the senior special assistant, streetlights III.

According to the letter, the appointment came after a careful assessment of his credentials, competence and dedication to duty.

“This is to formally convey to you that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, OFR has approved your appointment as Senior Special Assistant, Street Lights III with effect from 10th February, 2020,” it read.

“Your appointment into this position of trust and confidence was made upon careful assessment of your credentials, competence, track record of performance, dedication to duty, vast experience, patriotic disposition and expressed loyalty. It is hoped that you will employ these qualities to bear towards ensuring effective discharge of your assigned duties.

“As we move the state to Next Level of development, it is my sincere hope that you will live above board and justify the confidence reposed in you by the Government. I pray God in his infinite mercy accord you the wisdom and determination to execute the assignment diligently and to the expectation of the administration. Accept my congratulations, please.”

In a phone interview on Monday, the governor’s spokesman, Salihu Yakasai confirmed the appointment, and said there were three senior special assistants on streetlights.

He told TheCable that the aides would report to the commissioner of works and infrastructure, and not directly to the governor.

Yakasai said the senior special assistants on streetlights will handle issues relating to generators and diesel used in powering the streetlights.